Palaniswami slams ruling DMK over fishermen issue

CHENNAI: AIADMK chief and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday criticised the DMK government over the fishermen issue, saying it confines itself to writing letters to the Centre every time the Sri Lankan Navy arrests Indian fishers from the state.

The LoP was responding to the latest arrest of Indian fishermen by the Lankan Navy on Saturday and expressed 'shock' over the matter.

"The family members of the affected fishermen regret that the instances of arrest and impounding of boats have been increasing, and say the DMK government just writes letters to the Centre and moves on," the former Chief Minister said in a post on 'X.'

The 39 Lok Sabha MPs belonging to the DMK-led bloc should apply "requisite pressure" in the Parliament to put an end to the arrest of the Tamil Nadu fishermen and the seizure of their boats, he said.

The Centre should also, without any delay, hold talks with the Sri Lankan government and ensure a lasting solution to the issue, he insisted.