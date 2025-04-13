Palaniswami says Stalin’s reaction to AIADMK-BJP alliance shows fear

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said DMK president MK Stalin was “thunderstruck” by the news of his party joining hands with the BJP to fight the 2026 Assembly polls.

Palaniswami was responding to Chief Minister Stalin's statement that the “power-hungry AIADMK has surrendered to the BJP like a slave."

"The day before yesterday, he lost sleep over minister Ponmudi's obscene speech and today it seems the alliance announcement has come like a thunder strike for him. His statement on the AIADMK-BJP tie-up reflects fear,” Palaniswami said in a social media post.

Also Read: AIADMK-BJP alliance doomed to fail, says CM Stalin

Stating that Union minister Amit Shah has assured of a common minimum programme for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, "Stalin might be guessing what they may be. And then he (Stalin) compiled all the historical mistakes and issued such a statement.”

"You showed concerns about Manipur's issues. Do you have any idea about the issues of your own people, especially women, who voted you to power", Palaniswami asked, adding "women’s safety has been totally buried, so what right do you have to talk about law and order?"

Bringing up NEET, Palaniswami asked, "Who introduced NEET in the country? Which alliance party had moved the Supreme court against it?