Palaniswami reaches out to Ajithkumar’s family, vows justice

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke over the phone with Malathi, mother of Ajith Kumar, who was reportedly killed in police custody, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami reached out Ajithkumar’s mother and expressed his condolences over the death of her son. He asserted that the AIADMK would stand by the family and ensure justice was served.

“In an unfortunate incident, your son Ajith Kumar was killed in an inhumane attack by certain individuals. It is an unforgivable act,” said Palaniswami in a 1.06 minute video released by the party on Wednesday afternoon, in which he was seen speaking to Ajith Kumar’s mother over the phone.

He continued, “It is an unbearable pain for a mother to lose her son. Only a mother can truly feel that pain, but be strong that will help others to overcome the incident. We will stand by you. On behalf of the AIADMK, we have filed a case in court to ensure justice is delivered.” He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to her.

Palaniswami also spoke to Ajith Kumar’s brother and reiterated that the AIADMK would offer full support to the family until justice is served and those responsible for his elder brother’s death are held accountable.