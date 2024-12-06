Palaniswami pays tribute to Jayalalithaa on 8th death anniversary, vows to reclaim AIADMK rule

CHENNAI: On her eighth death anniversary, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa a matchless leader and said that she would be remembered by the people of the State forever for her "unparalleled" welfare schemes.

Expelled AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala also paid tribute to the late AIADMK supremo.

Palaniswami and senior leaders, clad in black shirts, paid tribute at her memorial on Marina Beach on Thursday and took an oath to unseat the DMK government and re-establish the AIADMK government.

On the occasion, he appealed to the party functionaries and cadre to follow the path shown by the late leader and guarantee the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections by driving away the rule of "evil forces".

He also praised Jayalalithaa, the six-time CM, saying she dedicated herself to the masses. "She will be remembered forever in the hearts of the people of the State for her unique and unparalleled schemes," he said, adding that she remained a conscious keeper and motivating force in overcoming the struggles to achieve their objectives.

After returning to the party headquarters, Palaniswami and senior leaders garlanded the statues of Jayalalithaa and party founder MG Ramachandran.

Hours later, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters, including R Vaithilingam and Manoj Pandian, paid floral tributes at Jayalalithaa's memorial. Panneerselvam told reporters that the party symbol "two leaves" would return to the loyal cadre of the party. "It will happen soon," he said, alluding to the pending civil suit before the Madras High Court.

Ousted AIADMK leader and former General Secretary of the party VK Sasikala also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa at the memorial.

EPS forms a 9-member team to prepare resolutions

Meanwhile, ahead of the general and executive councils' meetings, which will be held on December 15 in Chennai, a nine-member team gathered at the party headquarters to prepare the resolutions that will be adopted at the crucial meetings.

As per the direction of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the team comprising former ministers RB Udhayakumar, SP Velumani, CVe Shanmugam, D Jayakumar, Pollachi V Jayaraman, OS Manian, Vagaiselvan, and Agri SS Krishnamoorthy assembled at the party headquarters to prepare the resolutions.