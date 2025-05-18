Palaniswami making RTE remarks from WhatsApp univ to save Centre: DMK

CHENNAI: Hitting out at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for criticising the DMK government’s allocation for Right to Education (RTE) admissions in private schools this year, the ruling party’s organising secretary

RS Bharathi on Saturday said that the AIADMK leader was slandering the regime to save his BJP bosses in Delhi.

Taking a strong exception to the statement and choice of language used by EPS in this regard, Bharathi said, “EPS has slandered the DMK regime to save his bosses in Delhi who were committing atrocity by not allocating Rs 617 crore funds meant for Tamil Nadu for RTE admissions.”

Citing the sharp spike in the pass percentage (96%) of Dalit students this year as proof of the school education department flourishing under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bharathi said, “It is no surprise that the achievement frustrates the anti-Tamil Union government. But, unlike shameless AIADMK, which will bow down to the Union threatening not to release Rs 2,152 crore funds due to the State for not subscribing to the National Education Policy (NEP), we (DMK) don’t stand it. This is the government of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, which upholds the rights of Tamil Nadu.”

Accusing that the BJP regime was furthering its conspiracy against Tamil Nadu by delaying Rs 617 crore due to TN, unmindful of numerous representations made at various levels to the Centre, including one through the state Chief Secretary, the DMK organising secretary said, “Incapable of questioning this oppression of the Union, EPS is slandering the TN government. Blatant lies will not become truth if they are uttered in filthy language. Coward EPS has issued a statement unbecoming of the LoP, who has based his arguments on the WhatsApp university information circulated by the BJP.”

He challenged EPS to question his ‘bosses’ in Delhi for the funds delay.