Palaniswami ‘iron man’ of TN, Amit Shah for nation: AIADMK leader Udhayakumar

MADURAI: A day after AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi, RB Udhayakumar, Deputy Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK MLA (Tirumangalam) showered praises upon both the leaders, as iron men of the nation.

In a video message as part of AIADMK’s ‘Thinnai Prachaaram’ on Thursday, Udhayakumar revered the AIADMK leader Palaniswami as the ‘Iron man’ of Tamil Nadu and the identity of global Tamils as well. Udhayakumar also praised Amit Shah equally, saying Shah is the ‘Iron man’ of India. On the sidelines of the meeting involving the AIADMK delegation led by Palaniswami, he said the meeting was necessitated to represent and protect the rights of Tamil Nadu.

During his two hour-schedule, Palaniswami placed demands for releasing funds for the State earmarked for the hundred day job employment guarantee programme and schemes of the Education Department and centrally sponsored schemes without delay. He hoped that the Union Home Minister would deliver on promises.