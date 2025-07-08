Palaniswami assures to revive schemes of AIADMK govt after reclaiming power

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday assured to bring back AIADMK’s schemes dropped by the DMK regime, after coming back to power.

Interacting with farmers, weavers and brick manufacturers as part of his state-wide poll campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore, the leader of the opposition said the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme-Phase II will be implemented after AIADMK forms government with a majority.

“A draft plan was prepared to include left-out areas, to implement the second phase of the project by our government. However, the project was shelved after a change in government,” he said.

Claiming that over 6,000 lakes were desilted across Tamil Nadu during AIADMK rule, Palaniswami listed out various schemes brought out for the welfare of farmers, including free three-phase power supply, allowing farmers to use silt removed from water bodies and providing compensation to families affected by wildlife.

“The AIADMK government held talks with the Kerala government to resolve the water sharing issues, but the DMK government failed to initiate any measures. Ours is a farmer’s farmer-friendly government,” he said.

Earlier, Palaniswami offered his prayers at the Vanabadrakaliamman Temple in Mettupalayam.