Palani, Tiruchendur, Tiruvannamalai temples to introduce ‘break’ darshan

CHENNAI:The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department is set to introduce a ‘break’ darshan facility at Palani and Tiruchendur Murugan temples, and the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai.

The system, already in place at the Tirupati temple, will enable devotees to book darshan slots online by selecting a date and time, helping to avoid long queues and providing faster access to the sanctum sanctorum through dedicated entry points.

According to a Maalaimalar report, those opting for ‘break’ darshan will receive additional benefits such as ‘prasadam’, ‘aarti’, and ‘theertham’. At the Palani temple, devotees paying Rs 300 for the special darshan will be given a package comprising Panchamirtham, coconut, fruits, sacred ash, and a traditional yellow cloth bag (manjappai).

Officials said the system will soon be extended to other major temples, including Srirangam and Samayapuram.