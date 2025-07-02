Painter falls into effluent tank in dyeing unit in Tirupur, dies

COIMBATORE: A 60-year-old man died falling into an effluent tank in a dyeing unit in Tirupur on Tuesday.

The deceased, Nagalingam, a native of Madurai and residing at Bharathipuram in Tirupur with his family, was working as a painter.

Police said Nagalingam, who was engaged in painting work along with three others at the dyeing unit, had accidentally fallen into the effluent tank while going to fetch water.

Rescue attempts turned futile. The Tirupur South Fire Station staff rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the tank.

The Tirupur Central Police sent the body for an autopsy at Tirupur Government Medical College Hospital, and further investigations are on.