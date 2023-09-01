Paid tributes to Rajiv killer, claims ex-‘Tiger’

CHENNAI: A former LTTE operative and leader of Crusaders for Democracy Party (Jananayaga Poraligal Katchi) in Sri Lanka visited the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur to ‘pay respect to Dhanu,’ the suicide bomber who assassinated the former prime minister.



The man, Tulasi Amaran, uploaded the photographs in his social media page on Wednesday claiming that he paid tribute to Dhanu ‘akka’, as she also died on May 21, 1991. “Dhanu akka died in Sriperumbudur. Paid floral tribute by Crusaders after 32 years,” the caption read.

Sources said he could have visited the memorial on August 20, Rajiv’s birth anniversary. “Tulasi must have visited the memorial along with other visitors to make sure he didn’t stand out. After returning to Lanka, he uploaded the photo on social media,” said sources, adding that it could be a political stunt by the Jaffna native to gain attention. Dhanu was the LTTE suicide bomber who carried out the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the then Congress president, at Sriperumbudur, while he was attending an election rally.