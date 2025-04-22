Pahalgam attack: TN govt sets up special help centre in Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to assist

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday set up a special help Centre at the Tamil Nadu house in Delhi to assist people of the state affected by the terrorist shooting at AnanthNag district in Jammu Kashmir.

According to a release issued by the state government plate on Tuesday, people of Tamil Nadu affected by the terrorist shooting can reach out to the state government through the following numbers 011-24193300 (Landline), 9289516712 (Mobile Number with WhatsApp). The special help centre, which will function round the clock, will cater to the people needs there, the government release said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has issued orders for the resident commissioner at the Tamil Nadu house in Delhi to coordinate and provide necessary assistance. Chief Minister Stalin has ordered additional collector (development) of Pudukkottai

Aftab Rasool to immediately leave for Pehalgam in Anantnag district to coordinate and provide necessary medical assistance to the people of Tamil Nadu affected there.