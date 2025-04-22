Pahalgam attack: Three from TN injured, govt sets up special help centre in Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to assist

CHENNAI: Even as The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday set up a special help Centre at the Tamil Nadu house in Delhi to assist people of the state affected by the terrorist shooting at Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said that at least three tourists from TN were injured in the terror attack.

As of 8 pm Tuesday the officials had identified the injured from TN as Dr Parmeshawaram, Chandru and Balachandran. The injured are said to be critical.

According to a release issued by the state government plate on Tuesday, people of Tamil Nadu affected by the terrorist shooting can reach out to the state government through the following numbers 011-24193300 (Landline), 9289516712 (Mobile Number with WhatsApp). The special help centre, which will function round the clock, will cater to the people’s needs there, the government release said, Chief Minister MK Stalin.