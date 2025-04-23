Pahalgam attack: TN Assembly pays homage to victims, CM Stalin affirms support for 'decisive’ steps to curb terror

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of the J&K terror strike that killed over 25 persons at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Members of the House also observed a two-minute silence. Chief Minister MK Stalin reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s support for the Union government's decisive steps to curb the terror menace.

Speaking in the House during the Zero Hour, Stalin strongly condemned the “inhuman attack targeting innocent tourists” and said, “The horrific attack carried out by terrorists at the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam has deeply shocked and saddened all of us. Reports confirm that 26 tourists have lost their lives in this brutal assault. The terrorists launched a ruthless attack on tourists near the Baisaran hill area yesterday. Such acts of terrorism against innocent civilians are utterly condemnable.”

Citing his Kashmir counterpart Omar Abdullah’s statement suggesting that Tuesday’s attack was one of the most severe attacks on civilians in recent years, the Chief Minister said, “A terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for this incident, providing a grim example of the terrible and horrific conditions prevailing there. Regardless of their ideology, such terrorist outfits must be crushed with an iron fist.”

Referring to the setting up of a special help centre at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi and deputation of Pudukottai additional collector Aftabl Rasool to Pahalgam to coordinate relief efforts and ensure medical facility, the Chief Minister said that the Government of Tamil Nadu is taking every necessary measure to ensure the injured tourists from Tamil Nadu receive proper treatment and are safely brought back. This attack has shaken the conscience of our entire nation.”

Recalling the infamous terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in 2017 and the killing of 40-plus CRPF Jawans in 2019, the CM said, “The recent tragedy appears to be a continuation of such horrific events. There is no place in India — especially in our democratic system — for such inhumane terrorist attacks on innocent civilians. It is not enough to merely condemn such acts; we must prevent them from recurring.”

Acknowledging the grief and condemnation of the members who spoke on the issues, the CM said, “I urge the Union Government, through this Assembly, to take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. I also reaffirm, on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu and this entire Assembly, that we will always stand in full solidarity when such decisive steps are taken.”