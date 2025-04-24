Pahalgam attack: 24/7 helpline opened at TN House in Delhi

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack on tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the Tamil Nadu government has initiated immediate measures to ensure the safety and repatriation of its citizens.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, a 24-hour special helpline has been established at Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, a statement issued by the state government said.

“Additional Collector of Pudukkottai, Aftab Rasool has been deputed to Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate directly with local authorities and provide on-ground support to affected families. Among the injured, Dr Parameswaran received emergency care in Kashmir and was later airlifted to Delhi for advanced treatment at AIIMS. He is currently being assisted by the Tamil Nadu Government's Special Representative in Delhi, AKS Vijayan, and Commissioner of TN House Ashish Kumar,” it said.

“Chief Minister Stalin contacted Dr Parameswaran's wife, Dr Nayanthara, and assured of comprehensive support from the government. So far, 40 tourists have been brought safely to Delhi and sent onward to Chennai by train,” it added.

