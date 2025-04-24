Pahalgam attack: 19 TN tourists return safely from Kashmir after narrow escape

CHENNAI: A group of 19 tourists from Tamil Nadu, who were on a trip to Jammu and Kashmir, returned safely to Chennai in the early hours of Thursday, narrowly escaping a deadly terrorist attack that claimed 28 lives in the Pahalgam region.

The group, which included 14 people from Madurai and 5 from Chennai, was rescued with the support of the Tamil Nadu government and were brought back via Hyderabad.

They arrived at Chennai airport around 2.30 am.

“Had we reached three hours earlier, we might have been among the victims. We feel like we’ve had a rebirth,” said one of the tourists.

According to the tourists, the group had initially planned to visit Betaab valley in Pahalgam on the same day the attack occurred, but got delayed which led to them being safe.

The Tamil Nadu government has arranged special vehicles for tourists from Chennai to Madurai.

Expressing their gratitude, the group thanked the central and state governments, army personnel, and their local drivers for ensuring their safe return.

“We owe our lives to timely decisions and the swift coordination between government agencies. It truly feels like we’ve been given a second chance at life,” said another traveller.