Paediatric Multi-Speciality Block to come up at 3 govt hospitals, infra boost for child and maternity care in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state government will soon establish a Paediatric Multi-Speciality Block with state-of-the-art technology and facilities at the Government Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Guindy, the Raja Mirasudhar Hospital, and the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital to provide specialty services to children in South Chennai and Thanjavur, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. The blocks would be built at a cost of Rs 250 crore.

The blocks would enable head-to-toe examinations of newborns to detect congenital birth defects after which a dedicated child health card would be provided for follow-up purposes. In addition, a well-baby clinic would be set up to assess the growth and development of the child.

A technology-assisted follow-up pilot project will be set up in seven districts for a cost of Rs 1.28 crore to monitor preterm and low birth weight babies discharged from the Special Infant Care Unit. A post-discharge remote monitoring of their vitals would also be done at their homes for six months after birth.

The health department also announced that pregnant women will undergo a fetal anomaly scan to diagnose potential abnormalities at all antenatal clinics of the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur.

Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centers as well as 43 District Primary Health Centers (PHCs) would be provided with advanced equipment at a cost of Rs 3.39 crore to improve emergency obstetric care.

Additionally, a 50-bed exclusive tribal ward in the Government Medical College Hospital, Nilgiris district as well as tribal birth waiting rooms in four Primary Health Centres (PHCs) would be established. The diagnostic capacity of the mobile medical units in tribal areas would be strengthened at a cost of Rs 1.08 crores, the health department announced.