Paddy procurement halted northern districts: PMK president Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has strongly condemned the state government for halting paddy procurement in northern districts for over a month, leaving farmers in distress.

In a statement, Anbumani said that in Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and nearby districts, paddy procurement has been suspended for 33 days. Farmers holding government-issued tokens are waiting day and night outside procurement centers without any response from officials.

He noted that despite an increase in paddy production this year in northern districts, procurement arrangements were inadequate. Rain-soaked paddy bags are now sprouting as officials continue to delay operations.

"Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s claims that paddy procurement was “progressing smoothly” and monitored daily. How he remained unaware of a 33-day halt. Even the world’s worst governments haven’t treated farmers this cruelly,” he said.

In another statement, Anbumani said that a farmer from Mangalur village in Cuddalore district died after a snakebite due to the absence of a doctor at the local Primary Health Centre (PHC).

He added that the victim was taken to the Mangalur PHC within minutes of the bite, but no doctor was present for nearly three hours, leading to his death.

He criticized the DMK government for failing to ensure round-the-clock medical services at PHCs, calling it a sign of administrative collapse. He also demanded Rs. 25 lakh compensation and a government job for Senthil’s family.