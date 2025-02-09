Paddy procurement expected to be more than last year: Addl CS Radhakrishnan

TIRUCHY: The procurement of paddy is going on in full swing across the State and this year, the target is to procure 3.3 lakh MT more paddy than the previous year, said the Cooperative Additional Chief Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Radhakrishnan said, that on average 50,000 MT paddy has been procured a day and so far 11.44 lakh MT paddy has been procured since the month of September while an amount of Rs 2,489 crore has been disbursed to as many as 1.4 lakh farmers and this year, 3.3 lakh MT more paddy would be procured.

Meanwhile, a fund of RS 14,141 crore has been disbursed as crop loan to 15.69 farmers through cooperative banks and this year the paddy production is expected to surpass the previous year and the money will be disbursed to the farmers on time, he said.

Stating that the Muthalvar Marunthagam would be launched by this month's end, Radhakrishnan said, that through the Muthalvar Marunthagam, as many as 186 varieties of medicines would be made available and 90 per cent generic medicines would be distributed.

This apart, Siddha and Homeopathy medicines would also be available. So far 300 individuals received the license while 440 societies have got the license and as many as 402 persons are awaiting the license to start the medical outlets under the scheme.

“As many as 898 outlets are kept ready across the State. When the Chief Minister launches it in Chennai, the shops would start functioning in other places from the following day,” Radhakrishnan said and added that the people can avail of a minimum of 10 per cent discount on the medicines.