‘Owners’ oppose, Madras High Court stays land acquisition notice for Harijan welfare scheme in Vellore, Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court stayed the acquisition of lands in Vellore and Dharmapuri districts for a scheme for the welfare of Scheduled Castes after local public claiming ownership of the lands filed a batch of petitions.

Justice PT Asha directed the State government to file a counter while granting an interim stay in the batch of petitions seeking the ownership of the land which was notified to acquire and posted the matter to June 18 for further submission.

In 1999, Dharmapuri district administration issued a notice to acquire 2.75 acres of land in Sanamavu village under section 4 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Harijan Welfare Act, 1978. Similarly, in 2000 the Vellore district also earmarked some lands in Koothambakkam village to acquire under the Act.

However, the villagers who have been occupying the lands moved the High Court seeking relief.

Though land acquisition proceedings were initiated, proceedings for acquiring the land had not been initiated and they continue to possess the land, the petitioners informed the court.

As per Section 24 (2) of the right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013, if the physical possession of the land was not taken within five years prior to the commencement of the Act and the compensation has not been paid, the earlier proceedings are deemed to have lapsed, pointed out the petitioners.

The petitioners contended that they were cultivating in the lands, and added that they would suffer irreparable loss and hardship if the State government took possession of the land.