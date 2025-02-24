Several trains passing through Puducherry partially cancelled on Feb 27, 28

CHENNAI: Several trains would be partially cancelled and short-terminated owing to a line block for facilitating engineering works at Villupuram Yard.

1. Train 17655 Kakinada Port-Puducherry Circar Express scheduled to leave at 2.30 pm on February 27, Train 17653 Kacheguda-Puducherry Express scheduled to leave at 5.00 pm on February 27 will be short-terminated at Chengalpattu. The trains will be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Puducherry.

2. Train 16111 Tirupati-Puducherry MEMU Express scheduled to leave at 4.00 am on February 28 will be short-terminated at Vikravandi. The train will be partially cancelled between Vikarvandi and Puducherry.

3. Train 66045 Tambaram-Villupuram MEMU scheduled to leave at 09.45 am on February 28 will be short terminated at Mundiyampakkam. The train will be partially cancelled between Mundiyampakkam and Villupuram.

4. Train 17654 Puducherry-Kacheguda Express scheduled to leave at 1.00 pm on February 28 will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Chengalpattu. The train will originate from Chengalpattu at its scheduled departure time of 3.30 pm.

5. Train 17656 Puducherry-Kakinada Port Express scheduled to leave at 1.30 pm on February 28 will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Chengalpattu. The train will originate from Chengalpattu at its scheduled departure time of 3.55 pm.

6. Train 66052 Puducherry-Chennai Egmore MEMU Passenger scheduled to leave at 4.00 pm on February 28 will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Vikravandi. The train will originate from Vikravandi at its scheduled departure time of 5.07 pm.

7. Train 66046 Villupuram-Chennai Beach MEMU Passenger scheduled to leave at 1.40 pm on February 28 will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Mundiyampakkam. The train will originate from Mundiyampakkam at its scheduled departure time of 1.47 pm.

8. Train 66019 Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai MEMU scheduled to leave at 2.35 pm on February 28 will be rescheduled to leave at 3.50 pm (Late by 1 hour 15 mins), a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.