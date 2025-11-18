Overnight rains bring breezy morning to Chennai; More rain predicted

CHENNAI: For the second day in a row, overnight showers led to a damp and breezy morning for Chennai on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a bulletin predicting moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lightning until during morning hours. The alert covers 18 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, as well as the areas of Karaikal and Puducherry.

Rainfall Data

Recent data from the RMC shows Nagapattinam received the highest rainfall at 10.5 cm.Other significant recordings include:

· Karaikal: 8.3 cm

· Adirampattinam: 7.6 cm

· Chennai (Nungambakkam): 1.5 cm