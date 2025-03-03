Over 8 L Class 12 students write board exam; ‘Tamil paper easy’ they say

CHENNAI: Around 8.02 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board exam on Monday for Tamil paper, while 11,430 students reported being absent. Students who wrote the paper said that it was easy.

The final exam for the academic year 2023-24 for Class 12 students began on March 3 and is set to go on till March 25.

Out of 8.21 lakh students registered to write the board exam, over 4.24 lakh are girls and 3.79 lakh are boys. For the language paper scheduled on Monday, 11,430 students were absent, with 8.02 lakh having written the exam. Meanwhile, 18,344 private candidates and 145 prison candidates also appeared for the exam.

Board exams for Class 12 are being conducted in 3,316 centres with 4,800 flying squads. Speaking to DT Next, a Class 12 student of a government school in Ayanavaram, said, “Tamil paper was easier than expected for most of us. From one-mark questions to long-answer questions, the question paper was a breeze.”

Commenting further on the preparations for science papers, Lavanya, a Class 12 student in the city, said, “We hope the science papers are also easier, though teachers have been directed to prepare for the exam within the syllabus.”

In Chennai, 65,641 students have registered for Class 12 exam and 64,293 students will write Class 11 board exam in the city. Exams in the city will be conducted in 242 exam centres and five control rooms have been earmarked to monitor answer papers with overall 15 educational officers to oversee the safeguard works.

In case of complaints, queries and clarification related to the final exams, the education department has urged students of classes 10,11 and 12 to contact helpline numbers 94983 83075/76.

Tentative dates for results announced by the DGE are April 9 for Class 12, and April 19 for classes 11 and 10.