Over 78,000 students enrol in TN govt schools in 11 working days

CHENNAI: The state-run schools saw an enrolment of 78,117 students for the new academic year 2025-26 within 11 working days since the admission process commenced.

To encourage early admissions in government schools, Chief Minister MK Stalin kickstarted the process across the state on March 1. Per School Education department data, 78,117 students have been newly admitted to government schools in 11 working days, till March 17. The registration of the newly enrolled students is being done promptly in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal, as per the directions from the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

To ensure maximum enrolment of students in state-run schools in TN, the DEE has directed teachers to conduct awareness campaigns across the state. Teachers, school heads, School Management Committee (SMC) members and Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme volunteers have been engaged in campaigning. Teachers have also been instructed to inform parents and students about various government welfare schemes implemented for students such as the CM Breakfast scheme for primary school children, midday meal scheme, Pudhumai Penn scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi initiative, Ennum Ezhuthum, and Naan Mudhalvan among others to encourage them to join state-run schools.