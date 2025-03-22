Over 72K kids enrol in Tamil medium schools for Class 1 across TN

CHENNAI: For the new academic year 2025-26, as many as 72,646 students have been newly enrolled in Tamil medium for Class 1, and 19,053 students in English medium across Tamil Nadu.

Since the enrollment drive began on March 1, more than 1 lakh students have joined government schools in 15 working days. As per the data released by the education department, in LKG and UKG, and from classes 2 to 8, overall 9,980 students have enrolled in government schools.

Meanwhile, the department has refuted claims that enrollment in Tamil medium schools was lower in comparison to English medium schools. “As per latest enrollment number, more than 72,000 students enrolled in Tamil medium and over 19,000 students have enrolled in English medium State-run schools,” the department noted.

The registration of the newly enrolled students is being done in the education management information systems (EMIS) portal, as per the directions from the directorate of elementary education (DEE).

To ensure maximum number of students join State-run students in TN, the DEE has directed teachers to conduct awareness campaigns across the state. And, also educate parents on the initiatives such as CM Breakfast scheme for primary school children, noon meal scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, and Naan Mudhalvan among others to encourage them to join State-run schools.