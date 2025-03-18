Over 700 personnel to take part in 25th police shooting contest in TN

CHENNAI: With the 25th edition of the All India Police Shooting Competition to be held at the Tamil Nadu Police's Commando School training centre, police and paramilitary teams from across the country arrived on Monday.

The competition's opening ceremony is on Wednesday (March 19) which will be presided over by DGP Shankar Jiwal and the closing ceremony is on Friday (Mar 21) which will be presided over by Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“The annual event brings together elite shooters from Police Forces across the country. It is an opportunity for police personnel to demonstrate their skill, precision, and dedication in various shooting disciplines,” stated an official release from the state police headquarters.

It is pertinent to mention that Tamil Nadu Police successfully conducted the 23rd edition of the competition in January 2023 and also the Special All India Police Shooting Competition for Women last year.

The competition includes 13 events under three categories i.e. Rifle (5 events), Pistol / Revolver (4 events) -amp; Carbine / Sten gun (4 events). As of date, 30 Teams from various States/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) comprising a total of 704 Police Officers/Personnel and 30 Managers have confirmed participation in the Competition.

The entire Event including the opening and closing ceremonies will be live-streamed on the Tamil Nadu Police’s official YouTube handle.