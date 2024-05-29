Over 6L persons benefit from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: As many as 6,27,823 persons in parts of Virudhunagar district have so far been benefitted from ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam,’ a scheme launched by the state government through the Department of Health and Family Welfare aimed at providing medical care service at the doorsteps of the needy, sources said on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries with non-communicable diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes and hypertension were treated with the aid of healthcare professionals after screening them.

People in the age of 45 years and above and those with anemia were covered under the scheme.

After screening them, field workers delivering prescribed medicines for the needy at their doorsteps.

Among those benefitted, 3,31,833 persons were diagnosed with high blood pressure, 1,52,307 with diabetes and 1,43,683 with both diabetes and high blood pressure.

The medical team, which was involved in rendering medical services under the scheme, comprises over 130 medical officers, 55 nurses, 13 physiotherapists, 11 staff nurses, 205 mid-level healthcare providers and 245 women health volunteers, sources said.

The beneficiaries especially the elderly, who need to travel from one place to another to get required medicines, thanked the state government for having provided with such a healthcare facility at their doorsteps.

The facility helps not only in saving time, but it has also cut expenses drastically.