Over 6 kg ganja, 50 kg gutkha, weapons seized from rooms of college students in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a massive drive against drugs, multiple police teams searched rooms of college students on Sunday, and made a huge haul of ganja, tobacco products, weapons, and vehicles with fake registrations in Coimbatore.

As part of ‘Operation Clean Kovai’, over 400 cops, including 10 inspectors and 2 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), conducted searches under the supervision of Police Superintendent K Karthikeyan in Chettipalayam, Malumichampatti and Kovilpalayam areas.

Speaking to the media, Karthikeyan said that 6.3 kg of ganja, 52 kg of gutka and weapons were seized from rooms. “Also, 46 two-wheelers and a car without a valid registration and fake numbers were seized. As many as 13 persons were arrested and 55 suspects, including a Sudan national, were taken into custody and questioned,” police said.

The crackdown against drugs was concentrated specifically in these areas based on information that those with criminal antecedents from other districts were involved in its supply. “The drug supply network seems to be active in areas like Chettipalayam, Madukkarai, Sulur, Neelambur and KG Chavady, where college students are staying in large numbers,” he added. “Four of the arrested are already facing cases of murder, attempt to murder and burglary. As some of those involved were college dropouts, efforts will also be taken to counsel them to resume their studies.”

A detailed inquiry is underway to unearth their complete criminal network.