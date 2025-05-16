Over 50K homes given to the poor in 4 years: Minister T M Anbarasan

CHENNAI: State MSME and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) minister T M Anbarasan on Thursday said that as many as 53,333 TNUHDB tenements were completed and handed over to financial downtrodden people in the State in the last four years.

Speaking after inaugurating a photo expo and releasing a short film profiling the achievements of his department in the four year DMK regime helmed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, Anbarasan said that construction of most of the 22,719 tenements undertaken at Rs 3,490.35 crore in 65 project areas were in the stage of the completion and added that works of 47,419 tenements were completed at a cost of Rs 5,418.58 crore.

Allotment orders were issued for completed tenements in the name of 53,333 women as the CM’s order and it has lifted their status in the society, the minister said.

Pointing out that ex-gratia payment of Rs 23.96 crore was disbursed to 10,081 families after hiking the sum from Rs 8,000 to Rs 24,000 each for relocation owing to reconstruction projects, the minister also reviewed the progress of the department announcements made in the State Assembly and instructed his officials to complete the distribution of ex-gratia payment for relocation and demolition of old structures before next month.

Noting that as many as 75,000 tenements require repair and renovation in the State, the minister advised the chief engineers and superintending engineers to pay special attention to the works. Anbarasan also asked the officials to provide drinking water, electricity and other basic amenities to completed projects.