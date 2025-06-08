Over 50 cleanliness workers denied annual incentive for working overtime

CHENNAI: Keeping the city clean has cost several cleanliness workers with the city corporation. Poor pay scale, lack of safety gear and delayed incentives are the crosses that the workers bear to maintain the city. Over 50 cleanliness workers were denied their yearly incentive and increment for overtime work, they allege, "We are bearing the brunt for the lethargic attitude of officials."

The local body deploys over 18,000 cleanliness workers around the clock to keep the city clean and hygienic. We care for the city, but no one cares for us, fume the workers.

Nearly 60 sanitary workers, permanent and contract, in Ward 61 in Royapuram zone are not provided with anti-cut gloves, masks and other safety gear. "No safety gear has been given to handle the waste, though it is hazardous to health. Most of us are being exploited by the local body, leaving without any safety essentials and are now denying our salary benefits," said the workers.

A group of cleanliness workers were denied yearly increments and overtime incentives in 2022 for failing to mark their out-time in the register. A permanent employee, who has been handling solid waste for 24 years, said that they had failed to mark in the register as work was heavy that day and were not able to return to the zonal office on time to mark in the register. He added that they were not even allowed by the Vigilance department to explain themselves and were denied the increment.

"The denial of the incentive and increment was not communicated, and we're running from pillar to post seeking relief. The response of the officials is not fruitful, we are facing the cost of working overtime to complete our work properly, the officials are approaching this issue mechanically," rued another worker who is nearing superannuation.

The workers are planning to conduct a demonstration seeking the incentives and increments which were denied for the past two years. DT Next could not get a response regarding the issue as the officials are tight-lipped.

P Srinivasalu, general secretary, Red Flag Sangam for Greater Chennai Corporation Sanitary Workers, said, "Since some cleanliness workers get salaries without working by bribing the engineers and supervisors, the Vigilance department took action. Unfortunately, several genuine workers who had delivered their duty were caught in the crossfire. We requested the appellate authorities, which are the Mayor and Commissioner, to give relief to the genuine workers. We hope the workers will get relief soon."