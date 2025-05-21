Over 4,500 typewriting institutes across TN to close

CHENNAI: More than 4,500 government recognised typewriting institutes across Tamil Nadu are on the verge of closure as the Higher Education Department has decided to scrap the traditional typewriting lower and higher exams. Accordingly, in the future, the typewriting examinations will be conducted through computers.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), seeking anonymity, said that the Higher Education Department had already issued an order in which the rules and regulations for the certificate course in Computer on Office Automation (COA) are modified.

It combines the typewriting examination and certificate course in COA as a single certificate course as a prerequisite qualification for getting appointment to the TN State and Subordinate services. “To meet the challenges, the State government decided to implement a computer-based online exam platform. A suitable software firm will be engaged to develop the online-based exam,” he added.

However, L Senthil, president, TN Typewriting Computer Institutes Association (TNTCIA), told DT Next: “The decision to conduct typewriting exams on computers will not only close over 4,500 institutes but also over 50,000 families, who provide training to the students.”

The association members have staged a protest demonstration in Chennai urging the State government to retain the existing model of conducting typewriting exams. “Rural students might be affected as they may not be able to join computer centres to learn typewriting skills since those institutions might charge more,” he pointed out.

Justifying how a computer could not produce a good typist, M Kathiravan, in-charge of a typewriting and shorthand institute in the city, opined: “On a computer, students can erase the character by pressing the backspace, and correct any form of mistake. This will not enhance their speed in typing on the keyboard. A classic typewriting classic will clearly show the mistakes made by students, which will enable them to correct it without erasure. Practising this will increase their typing speed.”