Over 40 livestock found dead overnight in Villupuram; hyena attack suspected

CHENNAI: A shepherd in Villupuram district suffered heavy losses after more than 40 of his sheep and goats were found dead following a suspected animal attack, according to Daily Thanthi.

Prakash, 35, who raises sheep on his land in Kongarapattu village under Gingee taluk, had tied up 95 sheep and goats in a netted enclosure on Friday (August 8). Early yesterday morning, he discovered 42 animals --- 39 sheep and 3 goats --- dead with severe bite wounds, mostly around the intestines. Another 15 sheep were found injured.

Villupuram District Assistant Conservator of Forests, along with senior forest department officials, visited the site, and an investigation is underway.

Veterinarians provided onsite treatment to the injured animals and also conducted post-mortem examinations.

As investigations continue, local farmers suspect a pack of hyenas entered the enclosure and attacked the flock. Villagers have also reported sightings of hyenas roaming the area.

Similar unexplained livestock deaths due to animal attacks were reported a few months ago in nearby Kongarapattu and Rettanai areas.