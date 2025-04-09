Over 40 colleges participate in Daily Thanthi’s two-day education expo

CHENNAI: The much-awaited two-day educational fair by Daily Thanthi and VIT Chennai began at the Chennai Trade Centre on Wednesday.

The annual event, organised by the Daily Thanthi, provides guidance to students and enables them to choose the right courses in higher education.

This year, more than 40 colleges, institutions and universities, which provide a wide range of courses including Engineering, Arts and Science, Agriculture, Catering and among others, participated. The fair was inaugurated by VIT vice chairman GV Selvam, SRM Easwari Engineering College (Ramapuram and Tiruchy campuses) principal P Deiva Sundari, Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (R&D) director R Sundar, Shiv Nadar University Registrar Nallusamy, Bharat Institute of Higher Education and Research Additional Registrar R Hariprakash, G Prabhakaran, director of academics, Remo International College.

“Unlike taking appointments to meet the admission staff in the institutions, this exhibition provides opportunities for students and parents to directly meet the representatives of the colleges, who could provide the right kind of career guidance and counselling,” said VIT vice chairman Selvam. “Students can clear their doubts, and ask any questions. This expo is a ‘one-stop shop’ for students who are ready to pursue higher education after completing Class 12.”

The fair will also provide clear information about the courses that have highest employment opportunities and salaries including in the medical sector. More students and parents are expected on Thursday as well from 10 am to 6.30 pm.