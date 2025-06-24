Over 3.35 L new students enrolled till Class 8 in TN this year

CHENNAI: For the new academic year, the School Education Department has so far enrolled more than 3.35 lakh students till Class 8. And, in Class 1 Tamil medium alone, more than 1.82 lakh students have been enrolled.

As per the data from the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), from March 1 till June 20, schools across the State have registered 3,35,428 students for the current academic year. There were 26,390 new students in kindergarten, 54,684 Class 1 English medium, and 72,186 from classes 2-8, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday held the first phase of a review meeting with Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of 13 districts, including Chennai, Villupuram, Nagapattinam, Kodaikanal, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, The Nilgiris, and Erode. On Tuesday, reviews will continue for Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Madurai, Kanniyakumari, Namakkal, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Karur, and Chengalpattu.

In the meeting, the minister called for the focus on enhancing the academic outcomes of students, ensuring timely delivery of welfare schemes, and strengthening monitoring mechanisms. Officials were asked to conduct detailed performance analyses, especially in districts with low pass percentages in the recent Class 10 and 12 board exams. Special attention would be directed towards the implementation of 14 student welfare schemes and identifying gaps in execution.

Officers were instructed to identify non-functional services and initiate corrective measures by July. Districts such as Salem and Tiruvallur were highlighted for their exemplary practices, while others were urged to focus on equitable distribution of resources. Review teams assessed 2,346 locations to ensure adherence to administrative procedures and delivery of educational services.

The minister also honoured CEOs of 3 districts who have successfully implemented the Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at your doorstep) programme. He awarded certificates to the CEO of Salem district who bagged first place in programme implementation, followed by Theni and Tirunelveli in the second place and Tiruchy in the third position.