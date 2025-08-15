Over 3.10 L passengers travel in special, regular buses on I-Day weekend

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has reported a movement of 3.13 lakh passengers over the extended weekend and I-Day holiday period from the city, according to State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) managing director, R Mohan.

In a statement issued to the press, “On August 14, as of midnight and up to 3 am on August 15, all 2,092 scheduled buses were operated along with 1,160 special services, bringing 3,252 buses. These services collectively ferried 1,78,860 passengers.”

On August 13, as many as 2,092 regular buses and 436 special services were operated, carrying over 1.35 lakh passengers. Between the morning of August 13 and the early hours of August 15, 5,780 buses were deployed, serving more than 3.13 lakh passengers.