Over 3,000 temples consecrated under DMK regime, says minister

MADURAI: Subramanya Swamy temple in Tiruchendur will be equipped with various facilities to cater to the needs of devotees in the coming days, said HR&CE minister PK Sekarbabu.

Expressing gratitude to volunteers, officials who played a major role in successfully conducting the Tiruchendur Temple Kumbabishekam after overcoming a series of legal battles, the minister said over five lakh devotees witnessed the ceremony as per police records, and more devotees were expected in the evening to take part in the darshan.

Talking to reporters, he said the DMK-led government had organised this grand event at Rs 400 crore. As many as 76 ‘kundams’ were arranged, and the consecration was performed in Tamil by a total of 108 odhuvars, including 12 women.

Various development works to the tune of Rs 860 crore were executed in ‘Arupadai Veedu’—six abodes of Murugan over the last four years in Tamil Nadu. Further, he said works are under way to facilitate devotees to witness darshan of ‘Arupadai Murugan’ at one place under ‘Perunthitta Valaga Pani’ and to perform online darshan in Tiruchendur temple. A meeting would be convened to discuss the same.

Five temples will have an online darshan facility in the state this year, he said, adding that over 3,000 temples across the state have been consecrated during this regime.

K Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary, Temple Joint Commissioner S Gnanasekaran, Thakkar R Arul Murugan, and others were present.