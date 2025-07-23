Over 300 Anna University Teaching Fellows yet to get June pay

CHENNAI: As many as 332 Teaching Fellows (TFs) in Anna University's regional colleges in Tamil Nadu are yet to receive their June salaries. In addition, over 2,000 temporary staff, including both Teaching Fellows and non-teaching staff across all campuses, are awaiting contract extensions, triggering unrest among the employees.

The Teaching Fellows at regional campuses have made multiple requests to the higher education department to get their June salary released. Even after the TFs in Chennai received their salary a few days ago, the department reportedly put on hold the salary of 332 TFs working in other districts, on the pretext of performance evaluation.

According to a TF working with a Madurai college, the department's action has put immense financial stress on the staff and families. "We are paid only a meagre pay. The department should have ensured that at least that is paid on time. Hope this will not continue in the coming months as well."

The TFs have also been demanding 'equal pay for equal work', pointing out that they are also doing the same amount of work as the permanent staff.

Contract extension issue is another bone of contention. Normally, the higher education department and Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) issue extension orders every six months for TFs and non-teaching staff who are working in temporary posts.

However, this time, the TFs and non-teaching staff have not received the extension order so far, instilling doubts about their continuity with the University.

While there are a total of 713 non-teaching staff in regional colleges, in Chennai colleges, there are a total of 922 non-teaching staff. In the case of TFs, there are 322 staff in regional colleges and more than 170 staff in Chennai.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior official with the higher education department said that the salaries for the TFs will be credited in a couple of days. "Just a matter of performance appraisal getting over. The extension orders, too, will be issued this week," the official said.