Over 25,200 medical posts filled in TN, says Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: “After the formation of the DMK government, 25,295 medical posts have been filled and 42,718 staff members have been counselled for transfer in the medical sector so far,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while inaugurating the two-day national medical education conference titled, Medical Interdisciplinary Research and Academic Collaborative for Excellence (MIRACLE 25) for UG students, held at the Madras Medical College.

Tamil Nadu has 8,713 sub health centres, 2,286 primary health centres, 500 urban health centres, 279 district hospitals, 37 district government head hospitals, 36 medical college hospitals, 22 Indian medical department hospitals, 3 dental colleges and 2 multi-disciplinary hospitals and approximately 1,1876 medical structures.

“Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam had benefitted over 2. 4 crore beneficiaries. The UN Inter Agency Task Force Award for 2024 has been awarded to the TN medical sector,” he pointed out. “In April, 11,720 people appeared for an exam to fill 48 dentists posts. Recently 2,642 doctor posts were filled. For the first time in India, work orders were given after consultations, and doctors were posted at the places of their choice. In the last 4 years, 42,718 people have been consulted and given job transfers.”

Dr P Senthilkumar, health secretary, Dr A Arun Thamburaj, mission director, Dr E Theranirajan, additional director of medical education, N Gopalakrishnan, member secretary of Transtan, Chennai Medical College vice principal Kavita, medical professors and hundreds of students participated.

Around 2,000 delegates from 120 colleges in India participated in the event. The minister also awarded prizes to meritorious students.