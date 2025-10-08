Over 2,500 full-time prof posts will be filled: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Tuesday announced that a total of 2,708 permanent assistant professors will be appointed in government Arts and Science colleges.

The minister claimed that over the last four and a half years, 37 new government Arts and Science Colleges have been established, including 16 announced and opened this academic year, with over 15,000 additional student intake seats approved.

In line with modern technology and local industry needs, several new courses have been launched, he said.

To ensure that students’ learning abilities are not affected in any way, the Chief Minister has now directed that 2,708 full-time assistant professor posts in Government Arts and Science Colleges be permanently filled, he said.