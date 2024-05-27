Over 2.2 lakh students in Tamil Nadu complete registration for engineering admissions

CHENNAI: With only two weeks left for the last date of registration for admissions to engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu, more than 2.2 lakh students have completed all the registration formalities including uploading of certificates.

Sources from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024), said that as of May 27, until 6 pm, as many as 2,11,283 students have enrolled.

"Of the total who have enrolled, as many as 1,27,663 students have completed all the registration formalities including paying enrollment fees and uploading their certificates," he added.

As the last date for registration is on June 6, a senior official from the DOTE said that at least 1.30 lakh students are expected to complete all the registration formalities by then. "After completing the registration process, random numbers will be assigned to students on June 12, and from June 13 to 30, the certificate verification process will be held online."

Meanwhile, the official said that students from rural areas who are facing difficulties in uploading their certificates online due to poor Internet connections could approach the student facilitation centre in each of the districts. He added, "The officials in the centres would help the students in all possible ways with regard to the registration process, free of cost."

The official said that once all the formalities with regard to the certificate verification were over, the rank list will be released on July 10. However, engineering counselling dates will be updated in accordance with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE's) academic schedule, he further added.