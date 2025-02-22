Over 20,000 litres of diesel spilled as fuel tanker topples near Hasanur in Erode

COIMBATORE: Tanker transporting diesel from Mysuru to a stone quarry in Coimbatore, loses control and topples near Hasanur in Thalavadi, in Erode, resulting in a substantial fuel spill, on Friday.

According to the police, Gautham (29), from Pollachi, was behind the wall and he was accompanied by cleaner Chandru (19). “As the tanker reached the ‘Semmanthittu’ area on a forest road near Hasanur in Erode, the driver applied a sudden brake to avoid ramming into a two-wheeler that came in its way,” police said.

Under the impact of applying the sudden brake, the tanker overturned along the load side and over 20,000 litres of diesel spilled on the road, police said.

The driver and cleaner escaped with minor injuries. On receiving information, the Hasanur police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and took precautionary measures by spraying water.

After a while, the tanker was restored to its original position by deploying a rescue vehicle. The Hasanur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.