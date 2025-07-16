Over 2,000 temporary staff at Anna University yet to receive contract extension

CHENNAI: Over 2,000 teaching faculty and non-teaching staff in temporary posts, both at 16 regional campuses across TN and four campuses in Chennai under Anna University, are yet to receive their extension order, confirming their employment with the varsity.

Additionally, as many as 332 teaching faculty members (TFs) in regional institutions are yet to receive their pay for June.

However, about 1,600 non-teaching staff in TN, and 170 TFs in Chennai managed to receive their June salary a couple of days ago, after strong protests and letters to the CM cell.

Under the constituent colleges of Anna University, there are regional colleges in 16 locations across the state, including Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Arani, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Nagercoil, Panruti, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Thirukkuvalai, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Tiruchy and Thoothukudi.

In Chennai, the four campuses are in the College of Engineering in Guindy (CEG), Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chromepet, Alagappa College of Technology (ACT), and the School of Architecture and Planning (SAP).

A total of 713 and 922 non-teaching staff are employed at the regional and Chennai colleges, respectively. In the case of TFs, there are 322 staff in regional colleges and more than 170 staff in Chennai.

Speaking to DT Next, many staffers allege that per the regulations of the Anna University, 2,100 staff members, both TFs and non-teaching staff in temporary posts in the state, have not received the extension order by the Department of Higher Education, confirming their employment.

A non-teaching staff member in Madurai said, "Both TFs and non-teaching staff are given an extension every six months by the university, confirming their employment. The monthly salary of TFs ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 as per experience. But, this year, unlike previous years, we have not received the extension, causing immense trouble for staff dependent on monthly pay for survival."

Subsequently, a TF in the Chennai campus added, "Most of the non-teaching staff have completed two decades, and TFs have finished about a decade in the campus in TN. Most of us are middle-aged with no assurance of bagging jobs if Anna University discards the staff and moves towards outsourcing."

The TF went on to add that University administration has orally confirmed that extension will be given till August, post which, the Higher Education Department is keen on opting for outsourcing.

Meanwhile, in case of non-payment of salary of TFs in regional campuses, they allege that the management is withholding the salary, citing excuses like excess staff and performance. However, the staff are legally entitled to their rightful salary for June.

A Centre for Constituent Colleges (CCC) official noted that the salaries for TFs are under process. The registrar of the University and officials of the Higher Education Department did not respond when contacted.