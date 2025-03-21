Over 200 Dugongs alone left on TN coast, says Scientist Ruckmani Sekar 

TIRUCHY: National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) Scientist Ruckmani Sekar said that only around 200 Dugongs are found in the Palk Strait that covers Thanjavur and Pudukkottai coastal line and it is the duty of the fishermen living in the region to save the endangered species of mammals.

She urged the fishermen to make it a priority to save the endangered species, while delivering a talk in Thanjavur on Thursday.

She was taking part in a Dugong conservation conference organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest department. The goal is to create awareness among fishermen.

Speaking among the participants, Ruckmani Sekar said that the Dugong is present in the US, Africa, Australia and India. However, in India, there are only around found in Gujarat, Andaman and Tamil Nadu. “There are around 200 dugongs living in the Palk Strait that covers Thanjavur and Pudukkottai district, and the Tamil Nadu government has initiated steps to conserve the endangered species of mammals”, she said.

Stating that Dugongs give birth once in four years, the scientist said that the number might be minimal. She said that the fishermen should take care of these endangered species of mammals and protect them from injuries, pointing out how the gear they use might injure them.

She appealed to the fishermen to release them into the sea immediately when they are found trapped in their nets. She also lauded the fishermen who had rescued the mammals and let them into the sea in the past.