Over 20 students in Salem hospitalised due to food poisoning

COIMBATORE: More than 20 female students of a private nursing college in Salem were hospitalized due to food poisoning.

According to sources, the students, who were staying in the college hostel at Achanguttaipatti on Salem four-road junction, had fallen ill with continuous bouts of vomiting and dizziness on Sunday night.

They were immediately admitted to a nearby private hospital and later to Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The college authorities claimed that students suffered food poisoning as they bought food from outside and ate while celebrating the birthday of a student.

However, officials of the Public Health Department are carrying out a probe to ascertain if the students developed an illness because of eating outside food or due to one served in the hostel.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) authorities have taken food samples and are holding a separate inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, Salem Collector R Brindha Devi visited the students undergoing treatment in the hospital and inquired about their health status. She also insisted the doctors provide the best treatment to them.

College canteen closed

Meanwhile, the FSSAI authorities have ordered the closure of the kitchen functioning in the college premises without obtaining permission from the food safety department.

An inspection by R Kathiravan, designated officer of FSSAI, revealed shortcomings in the maintenance of hygiene standards in the kitchen.

“Drinking water was found mixed with sewage in the kitchen, functioning without a license. The students fell ill only after consuming lunch. So the kitchen has been closed and a notice will be served to the college authorities seeking an explanation,” he said.