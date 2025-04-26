Over 1.80 lakh Olive Ridley hatchlings released from TN coast

CHENNAI: Even as the Olive Ridley turtle nesting season reaches its peak during the current year, the State Forest Department has released around 1.87 lakh Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea.

As per the department data, it’s already the second highest number of hatchlings entering the sea from the state’s coast.

With the nesting season continuing up to the last week of May or first week of June, it is expected that the number would overshadow the previous season’s, which was the highest as per the records. This is despite a large number of dead turtles washed ashore at the start of the season.

Supriya Sahu, secretary State Environment, Climate Change and Forest department, said that around 3.20 lakh turtle eggs were safeguarded by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in 60 hatcheries across 14 coastal districts. “This is an all-time high. Around 1.87 lakh hatchings have already been released. We’re looking forward to seeing all these little turtles make their forever journey to the ocean as the weather continues to warm,” she added.

During the 2023-24 season, the department had collected 2.58 lakh eggs and released over 2.15 lakh hatchlings, which was the record at the time.

Usually, the Olive Ridley nesting season in TN begins in December and ends in April-May. The department engages NGOs and fishermen to collect the eggs and bring them to the hatcheries. Eggs will take 45 days to hatch and once the eggs are hatched, they will be released.

It may be noted that undeveloped eggs, piped eggs and dead hatchlings inside the nest will reduce the number of hatchlings released into the sea. Undeveloped eggs could not produce embryos and eggs that hatch partially (heads only come out) are termed piped eggs.

Despite the extreme heat conditions in the State, the department maintains the temperature of the hatcheries using jute bags and other natural means to avoid piped eggs owing to high heat. Ideal temperature for an Olive Ridley egg to hatch is only 31-degree Celsius.