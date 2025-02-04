Over 140 emergency service vehicles worth Rs 30 cr begin operations in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 147 emergency vehicles, including ambulance vehicles, free mother and child health vehicles, worth Rs 30.28 crore, on Tuesday

As many as 72 ambulances, 4 four-wheeler emergency vehicles for hilly and rough terrain areas, 31 free hearse vehicles, and 36 ‘102’ free mother and child health vehicles were inaugurated.

The 108 ambulances, operated by EMRI GHS, has 1,353 ambulance vehicles, including 981 ambulances with basic life support, 303 with advanced life support, 65 neonatal ambulances, and 4 vehicles for VIPs. From May 7, 2021 to January 2025, the scheme has benefited more than 72.58 lakh individuals, including 18.25 lakh pregnant women, 12.18 road accident victims, and 42.15 individuals with other medical emergencies.

The State Health Department provides free hearse service to transport the remains of deceased patients from GHs to their hometowns or burial grounds. This service is available 24/7 and can be accessed by dialling 155377. From May 7, 2021 to January 2025, over 5.89 lakh bodies have been transported free of charge to their hometowns. Currently, 195 vehicles are operating across TN.

As many as 109 vehicles of the 102 Maternal and Child Health Vehicle Service are operating in TN that transport mothers and newborns from GHs to their homes for regular check-ups and treatment free of charge. Till January 2025, over 9.48 lakh mothers and children have benefited from this service.

A senior health official said, “These services will further enhance the existing emergency vehicle services of the government. The software for these services has been upgraded at Rs 4.70 crore.”

The CM also handed over appointment orders to 31 individuals selected for the post of ‘junior analyst’ in the Food Safety Department (FSD). Food analysis labs are functioning at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli. Through these labs, samples taken by food safety officers across TN are analysed for quality. Food analysers have been certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and LD (FSSAI).

The examination for junior analysts was conducted by the Medical Recruitment Board in the FSD’s labs and 31 were selected.