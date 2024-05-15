Over 1.31 lakh enrolled; only 46K complete registration process

CHENNAI: The registration for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) might have crossed 1.30 lakh as on Tuesday. But of the total enrolment, only around one-third of students have completed the whole registration formalities such as uploading certificates.

Since the registration began on May 6, over 1 lakh students enrolled in less than a week. However, officials said that only 46,000 students have completed the admission process.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), a wing of Higher Education Department, told DT Next that as of May 14 (Tuesday till 6 pm) 1.31 lakh students had registered for the engineering admissions.

However, only 80,955 candidates have paid the registration fees during the same period, and just 46,528 have uploaded their certificates, which is the final registration procedure before the certificate verification and the release of merit list, he added.

The official pointed out that since enrolment did not require money, most students would just register for the sake of safety. It's understood that those who do not paid the fees were trying to get admissions in private colleges, he stated. Some might be trying to get medical admissions through NEET, while some others might also seek admission in Arts and Science colleges.

The DoTE official observed that students who upload their certificates would be confident about their marks in Class 12 board exams. But in certain cases, especially students in remote areas, may find it difficult to upload their certificates since their file (documents) size might differ from the prescribed format, he averred. _If they cannot remit the fees online and also face difficulties in uploading their certificates online, they can visit a nearby students facilitation centre. This year, 110 facilitation centres have been established across the State. In Chennai alone, there are 11 such centres.