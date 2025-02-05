Over 120 saplings planted in BHEL Tiruchy as part of Matri Van Initiative

TIRUCHY: A large-scale plantation drive marked the inauguration of the Matri Van (Mother Forest) plan at the BHEL Tiruchy unit on Wednesday.

The drive was a part of the Indian government’s initiative to encourage people to plant trees as a mark of love and respect for one’s mother and for protecting and preserving Mother Earth.

S Prabhakar, the executive director of BHEL Tiruchy Complex, inaugurated the project by planting saplings at Miyawaki Forest inside the factory premises. The General Managers, product and functional heads, and representatives of participative unions and other employee associations were present during the event.

More than 120 saplings were planted and plans are afoot to plant 6,000 more saplings at various locations inside the factory and townships this year. It is to be noted that 20,200 saplings were planted on the premises last year in an effort to increase its green cover.

BHEL Tiruchy has been taking many efforts to save the environment on its premises by taking up large-scale plantations, using harvested rainwater, and treated wastewater from its factory and township in its nurseries. BHEL Tiruchy has also been certified with GreenCo Silver rating by CII-Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre.

Recently, BHEL Tiruchy unit also formed an Eco Club with voluntary employees, teachers and students from its campus schools as members, in an effort to enhance its initiatives to increase environmental awareness among its employees, township residents and among the public.