Over 1.10 lakh new admissions in Tamil Nadu govt schools

CHENNAI: Since the admissions for the new academic year 2025-26 began on March 1 in all State-run schools, so far 1.17 lakh new admissions have been registered by the Department of School Education.

As per the enrolment numbers, out of 1.17 lakh students admitted in government schools so far, 1.05 have newly joined Class 1, and the remaining are in other classes.

Till March second week, over 72,000 students joined Tamil medium syllabus and 19,000 in English medium government schools. “The numbers have further spiked,” say officials. “Admissions began early so that many students can be enrolled in government and aided schools.”

To create awareness among parents and children, the department will also begin a rigorous enrolment drive at the earliest. Teachers have been instructed to inform parents and students on government welfare initiatives such as CM Breakfast scheme for primary school children, noon meal scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Ennum Ezhuthum, and Naan Mudhalvan among others to encourage them to join State-run schools.

For the current academic year, board exams for classes 11 and 12 were completed last month. Exams for Class 10 are under way till April 15. Final exams for classes 1-5 had been preponed due to rising temperatures, and will be held from April 7-17.