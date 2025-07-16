Over 1,000 spl buses to be operated across TN for weekend travel

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate over 1,000 special buses across the State between July 18 and 20 to manage the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the weekend, according to a press release from the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation.

The special buses will run in addition to the regular services. From Kilambakkam, 355 buses will be operated on Friday (July 18) and 350 on Saturday (July 19) to destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur.

Fifty-five buses each will run from Koyambedu on both Friday and Saturday to places including Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. Another 200 buses are scheduled to operate from major cities such as Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations within TN. Madhavaram will see 20 special services on July 18 and 19.

To facilitate return journeys, especially to Chennai and Bengaluru, special buses will also be operated from other towns on Sunday (July 20) in line with demand. As of now, 6,562 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 2,805 for Saturday and 7,097 for Sunday.

With bookings expected to rise, the department has urged passengers to avoid last-minute congestion by reserving tickets online via www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app.