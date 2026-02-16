Over 1,000 DPCs in place for smooth procurement in Delta

TIRUCHY: While the samba and thalady harvest commenced in every district across the Delta region, an adequate number of Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) have been opened on time for smooth procurement. Farmers have been urged to file complaints to avoid any bitter experiences during the kuruvai cultivation season.
The District Collectors have asked the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) officials to instruct the DPC staff to ensure transparency in procurement and strictly avoid the involvement of outsiders, particularly traders, to ensure smooth and free procurement of paddy. The officials are also warned of legal actions against the erring DPC staff.
Despite the harvest being expected to pick up from the second week of February, the officials are well-equipped for the procurement process. The money has been credited to the farmers on time this season, soon after the procurement. The farmers were also asked to wait for their turns to reach the DPCs with paddy so that they could avoid waiting for a long time for their turn.
TNCSC officials have urged farmers to approach the respective DPCs with proper documents, including Aadhaar, bank account details and the land documents. “After producing the required document, they would be informed about the date and time, and they can approach the DPCs accordingly to avoid unusual waiting time," an official said.